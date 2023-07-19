Missing woman believed to be in Duluth, law enforcement asks for public’s help

35-year-old Helene Weatherwax
35-year-old Helene Weatherwax(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman they think is in Duluth.

According to the Upper Sioux Community Police Department, 35-year-old Helene Weatherwax was last seen on July 15.

Weatherwax was seen that morning at the Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota.

The Minnesota BCA says she left a family residence in Granite Falls just before that.

Weatherwax is a 5′6″ Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Clothing is unknown at this time.

She could be in the company of Juan Chaparro, who’s believed to be driving a grey 2018 Dodge Charger with a Minnesota license plate “SIKSIKA”.

Weatherwax has multiple face piercings and tattoos on both her arms, neck, and right leg.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Weatherwax should call 911.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
One dead in car crash near Ely
Generic image of crash scene
Man found dead in Sawyer County motorcycle crash
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Road construction
Multiple traffic changes around Northland start Monday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday

Latest News

Duluth schools may see changes if referendums passed in November.
Duluth taxpayers can expect to vote on school referendum come November
Duluth Huskies defeat the LaCrosse Loggers at home 7/18/23
Duluth School Board votes to put referendum on November ballot
Northshore mining workers join USW