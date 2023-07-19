Missing woman believed to be in Duluth, law enforcement asks for public’s help

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman they think is in Duluth.

According to the Upper Sioux Community Police Department, 35-year-old Helene Weatherwax was last seen on July 15.

Weatherwax was seen that morning at the Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota.

The Minnesota BCA says she left a family residence in Granite Falls just before that.

Weatherwax is a 5′6″ Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Clothing is unknown at this time.

She could be in the company of Juan Chaparro, who’s believed to be driving a grey 2018 Dodge Charger with a Minnesota license plate “SIKSIKA”.

Weatherwax has multiple face piercings and tattoos on both her arms, neck, and right leg.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Weatherwax should call 911.

