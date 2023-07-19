Lightning Strike causes barn fire in Blackhoof Township

Carlton, MN. (Northern News Now) - A barn in Blackhoof Township is considered a total loss after it started on fire after being struck by lightning.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call Wednesday evening at 2282 Olson Road after reports of a lightning strike.

Upon arrival, authorities say the barn was fully involved. It took several agencies and a large amount of water to put it out.

There were no animals or people in the barn at the time of the fire. No other structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say a thunderstorm went through the area at the time of the fire and all indications are that the fire was a result of a lightning strike.

