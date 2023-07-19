Jury selection begins in murder, dismemberment trial of Superior Man

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Jury selection started for the trial of a Superior man accused of killing and dismembering another man.

The judge, prosecution and defense worked to select a jury Tuesday. Seventeen jurors, consisting of seven men and ten women, were asked to report back for questioning.

37-year-old Jacob Johnson was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Richard Balsimo in 2021. Balsimo’s remains were eventually found in Lake Superior near Grand Portage in July 2021.

Investigators say Balsimo was shot and killed in the Twin Cities, mutilated at a property in Douglas County and disposed of on the North Shore.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson and Balsimo drove down to the Twin Cities together with two other people also in the car. Court documents describe Balsimo threatening the group with a knife and that was when Johnson reportedly shot him multiple times.

Johnson enlisted the help of his two friends to take Balsimo’s body to an RV in Douglas County, dismember it and put it in 5-gallon buckets. One of the friends eventually dumped the buckets in Lake Superior near Grand Portage.

Robert West from South Range was found guilty in February on felony counts of interference with a dead body and aiding an offender. Tommi Hintz of Duluth was convicted last year, after pleading guilty to aiding an offender.

Judge Michael Cuzzo said trial is expected to last several weeks, possibly through August 4.

If found guilty, Johnson could spend up to 20 years in prison.

