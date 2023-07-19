Huskies use four-run 8th inning to beat La Crosse 7-4

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a much-needed day off, the Huskies returned home and beat their division rival the La Crosse Loggers 7-4.

After going into the bottom of the eighth inning down a run the Huskies rallied off four runs to take the lead for good.

The Huskies are back home at Wade Stadium tomorrow night against the Loggers. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

