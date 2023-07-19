Huskies use four-run 8th inning to beat La Crosse 7-4

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a much-needed day off, the Huskies returned home and beat their division rival the La Crosse Loggers 7-4.

After going into the bottom of the eighth inning down a run the Huskies rallied off four runs to take the lead for good.

Tyler Leroy brings in three as the Huskies take a 7-4 lead heading to the top of the 9th! #rollskies pic.twitter.com/ayzehi6Cmj — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 19, 2023

The Huskies are back home at Wade Stadium tomorrow night against the Loggers. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

