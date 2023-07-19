GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video may contain content viewers may find disturbing. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan officer’s body camera captured him rushing to save a toddler’s life after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

Police said it happened at a family pool party July 9, where everyone was enjoying the weather and having a good time.

Around 4 p.m. a 911 call was placed after the father pulled his lifeless 2-year-old son from the bottom of the pool.

Without hesitation, the parents began to administer CPR. In less than a minute, a Sterling Heights police officer arrived at the scene, rushing toward the child.

Seeing the toddler’s face turn blue as he struggled to breathe, the officer picked the young boy up, flipped him over and gave him back blows to help clear his airway.

“And then the child starts crying, loud cries, which is an awesome sign for full lung capacity. It’s a tearjerker, it’s emotional, and thank God the child made it,” Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said.

Looking at the bodycam footage, it can be seen that the officer doesn’t even stop to think, just begins working off of muscle memory.

“Yes, when you get something so serious, our officers are trained to get there as fast as possible, and we go towards where the emergency is. We go to where the bad guy is hurting people. We go where the sick child is,” Dwojakowski said.

Dwojakowski praised the officer for his actions.

“There is no secondary thoughts, it’s all the training. It’s the way you’ve trained before, whether it’s first aid, CPR or active shooter training,” Dwojakowski said. “Whatever that training is, that’s what you have to rely on, because when the adrenaline kicks up, the training kicks in, and Officer Sears did a phenomenal job.”

Dwojakowski also commented on how his officers responded before the Sterling Heights Fire Department, who later rushed the child to a hospital for further medical attention.

“We have officers on the road every single day, anywhere between 10 to 16 officers depending on the day, so we have officers usually within one mile of someone’s house,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County
New restaurant opening soon in Duluth.
Chick-fil-A coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Northern News Now
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Aerial view of Essentia's St. Mary's and Vision Northland project buildings
Leaders prepare to move nearly 300 patients after several years of planning

Latest News

FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96
"They didn’t hesitate. They ran right in and got her out as the car was filling up with water,"...
Bystanders help rescue woman who crashed into river
A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 2 people hop fence, steal little dog from back yard