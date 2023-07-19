FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMMARY: Our severe weather risk has slightly increased for Wednesday afternoon and evening. This Wednesday afternoon update is the latest information on our potential for severe weather.

MAIN THREATS: The main severe weather threats will be very large hail and strong wind gusts over 70 MPH at times, but a couple tornadoes will also be possible.

TIMING: The best opportunity for severe storms will be between 3pm and sunset Wednesday afternoon, but a couple strong cells may linger in Northwest Wisconsin until early Thursday morning.

WHERE: The entire Northland has a chance for severe weather from west to east between 3pm and sunset. The area with the best chance for tornadoes will be in northern MN including the Twin Ports, but everywhere will have a small chance for a couple tornadoes.

***We’ll continue to track any storms that develop this afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for any changes and updates on our severe weather potential.

REST OF FORECAST: We calm down into Thursday with temperatures warming up into the weekend. Above average temperatures are expected starting this weekend and into next week. Chances for showers and storms return Saturday as well.

