FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected this afternoon and evening

Tornado Risk
Tornado Risk(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will develop after 3pm this afternoon and gain strength to become strong or severe through the afternoon. These storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. Make sure to be weather aware and have a safety plan with your household if a tornado warning is issued. Stay away from windows and get to the lowest level of your house. The storms should subside in intensity after 10pm and fully depart after midnight. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Severe Risks
Severe Risks(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70′s. Winds will be out of the NNW 10-15mph. Should be a pretty quiet day.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Right now we do not anticipate severe weather. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Friday
Friday(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies through much of the day. After 4pm there will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80′s with westerly winds.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
One dead in car crash near Ely
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Thousands in Minnesota and Wisconsin to have their federal student loans forgiven
Fire truck sirens generic
Vehicle fire spreads to home in Carlton County
Aron-Jones asks for maximum sentence after attacking MSOP staff member.
‘I was meaning to kill somebody’: Man sentenced for attacking Moose Lake MSOP worker
Mangan family house fire
Barnum family in need after losing home in fire

Latest News

Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Another day of messy wintry mix
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Blizzard warnings remain across eastern portions of the Northland
The snow will be heaviest on the South Shore
First Alert: blizzard warning in effect for South Shore and Cook County MN as snow continues