FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected this afternoon and evening

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will develop after 3pm this afternoon and gain strength to become strong or severe through the afternoon. These storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. Make sure to be weather aware and have a safety plan with your household if a tornado warning is issued. Stay away from windows and get to the lowest level of your house. The storms should subside in intensity after 10pm and fully depart after midnight. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Severe Risks (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70′s. Winds will be out of the NNW 10-15mph. Should be a pretty quiet day.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Right now we do not anticipate severe weather. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Friday (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies through much of the day. After 4pm there will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80′s with westerly winds.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.