Duluth taxpayers can expect to vote on school referendum come November

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth residents can expect to vote on a $26 million dollar referendum in November.

The Duluth School Board voted Tuesday to place two questions on the ballot that would massively impact the school district.

“When we think about the learning needs of our students, having access to devices is one of the first and most important things we need,” said John Magas, the Duluth Superintendent.

Duluth Public Schools are seeing a continued need to keep student learning in the 21st century.

“We currently have those devices, but they were bought with the temporary funding that we had through the federal government, which is coming to an end,” said Magas.

The COVID-19 related funding is coming to end next year, which is why school board members voted to place the decision in the hands of voters.

If voters approve the referendums, the average $200,000 household would pay an extra $1.78 per week, or $93 per year.

“The two questions are really interfaced,” said Magas. “There’s the technology and the support for students, and then there’s a bond refinancing bill, but they are really intertwined in what we plan to do.”

“We have some financial needs we need to continue in the technology development,” said Jill Lofald.

The school district would also use that money to follow their strategic plan to enhance programming to each school in the district, like adding another period to the school day. A plan, they say would help Duluth Students reach their full potential.

“The Duluth Public Schools has made an incredible growth in our strategic plan,” said Lofald. “We have set forward what our students need in their daily experiences.”

If the two referendums do not pass, more than three dozen positions in the district could potentially be on the chopping block.

