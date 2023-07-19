Duluth city councilors introduce city-wide marijuana ordinance

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A group of three Duluth city councilors are introducing a city-wide ordinance that aims to address public health and safety concerns regarding the recent legalization of recreational marijuana.

Duluth City Councilors Arik Forsman, Roz Randorf, and Terese Tomanek introduced the measure which if adopted would prohibit smoking or vaping marijuana in any public outdoor spaces, including city parks, streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

“Today we are taking common sense action to maintain a safe, clean, and healthy environment for all residents and visitors of Duluth in our outdoor public spaces,” said Forsman, the lead author of the proposed new city law. “This ordinance reflects our commitment to strike a balance between personal freedoms and safeguarding the interests of non-smokers, families, and children from secondhand marijuana smoke.”

To date, it is the first such known ordinance proposed by a city in Minnesota in response to the new law, which goes into effect on August 1st.

Right now, only the smoking of tobacco products in public spaces is regulated by the city.

The full city council is expected to vote on the city-wide ordinance on August 14th.

The Duluth city council says they welcome input over the next few weeks to ensure all voices are heard.

