City by City: Split Rock, Rock Ridge, Moose Lake

Split Rock Lighthouse- The DNR is expanding access to state parks for visitors with mobility disabilities. The all-terrain track chair program started in 2022 with five such chairs. Beginning on August 1, there will be 13 chairs available across the state. Split Rock will be one of the new state parks on the list. There is no cost to borrow one of the chairs, but visitors will need a state park vehicle permit.

Eveleth and Virginia- Tickets are on sale for an upcoming stage performance. Mesabi Musical Theatre is putting on Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka beginning on Thursday, July 27. This will be the first production Mesabi Musical Theatre is hosting at the new Minnesota Power Stage at Rock Ridge High School. The cast and crew are made up of people of all ages from communities across the Iron Range. Shows will run July 27, 28 and 30 and then again on August 3, 4 and 6.

Moose Lake, MN- The Moose Lake Triathlon is less than a month away. Known as a sprint triathlon, the race is a .4-mile swim, a 12.5-mile bike and a 3.1-mile run. Early bird registration is available through July 22, and prices will increase on the 23. There are youth, individual or team categories. Racers will receive coupons for several local businesses to enjoy after the event. The triathlon itself will be hosted on Saturday, August 12.

