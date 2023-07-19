Border Town Betties dress up for fun and fundraising for good causes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The Border Town Betties are hustling through the belly of Wade Stadium to get into position. One of their group will throw out the first pitch at a Huskies game.

“I practiced last night and I was able to get her home so I feel pretty comfortable.” said Megan Hibke.

The Border Town Betties are a social club for women.

“Our main goal is to empower and uplift women through volunteering, fundraising and organizing events. said Hibke.

For this event, the Betties are dressed as World War Two era women baseball players like those in the movie, “A League of Their Own.” They’re keen on 40′s and 50′s fashion and have also re-enacted as Rosie the Riveter types and as hot rod style pin ups.

“Yep, we love doing vintage fashion, it adds an extra set of eyes on us; it gathers more attention, it’s a fun way to raise money.” said club Vice President Becky Scherf.

At the Wade, they raised that money by posing for pictures with fans. The Betties don’t keep the funds for themselves.

“We do a lot of charity work in both Duluth and Superior raising money for other local non-profits.” said Scherf.

40′s fashion fever seems to be spreading beyond the Betties. These recent transports to Duluth from Indiana donned the duds, too, to have fun at the Wade.

“It’s just such a classic time for women’s fashion, and she’s really gotten me into it, she’s dragged me in.” said sisters Zita and Leavitt Reno.

Frequently, the earnings of Betties events go to the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior. Club vice-president Megan Hibke is an Army signal corps vet herself so she feels teaming up with the Bong is a good thing.

“I like combining forces a little bit for good and being able to serve our community and serve our veterans.” said Hibke.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.