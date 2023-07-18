Western Michigan man is sentenced to a year in jail for New Year’s shooting that killed 2

A western Michigan man has been sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty in a January shooting that killed two men at a New Year’s party
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man was sentenced Monday to a year in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty in a January shooting that killed two men at a New Year’s party.

Christopher Alan Toppenberg of Lawrence Township pleaded guilty last month in 36th Circuit Court in Paw Paw to a charge of discharging a firearm under the influence of liquor or a controlled substance and causing death.

He was given credit for 167 days already served, news outlets reported.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Toppenberg was charged days after the shooting.

Police said Toppenberg was with a group of people celebrating New Year's in a wooded area shortly after midnight Jan. 1, when he got out an AR-15 rifle and fired 20 to 25 rounds horizontally in the direction of two men who were setting off fireworks about 100 feet (30 meters) away.

Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California, died at the scene, and David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township, died at a hospital.

The shooting occurred in Lawrence Township, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Kalamazoo in Van Buren County.

Most Read

The man was immediately tended to by emergency personnel.
Airshow parachutist airlifted to hospital after landing accident in stable condition
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
The Wednesday and Thursday rain chance could deliver a third to a full inch of rain.
Dry weather for Monday and Tuesday should change to rain by mid-week

Latest News

Ford logo on grill
Cost for base F-150 Lightning electric vehicle falls below $50,000 as Ford cuts prices substantially
The new 685-foot tall tower under construction on the former Hudson's site is seen, Friday,...
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
Gay Pride Flag basic
Detroit-area human relations commissioners ousted after flying LGBTQ+ flag in violation of new ban
Tigers take road win streak into matchup with the Mariners