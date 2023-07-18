Vehicle fire spreads to home in Carlton County

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
THOMSON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A vehicle fire grew rapidly in Carlton County almost taking a home.

On Tuesday, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle fire at 158 Jay Cooke Road in Thomson Township.

A passerby noticed the vehicle was on fire, reported it, and notified the homeowners at the residence.

Authorities stated when they went outside with their dog the fire spread to the house.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the fire was initially seen under the hood of a vehicle in the driveway.

When the Esko Fire Department arrived on scene they were able to contain the fire at the residence.

The vehicle was a total loss, while the residence sustained fire and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the homeowners with their needs.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. It remains under investigation.

