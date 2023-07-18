Train derails north of Cook Monday night

(Pixabay)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A train carrying liquified petroleum gas derailed north of Cook Monday night.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rural site about six miles north of Cook around 8:20 p.m.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, nine cars of a Canadian National Train derailed along the tracks.

At least four of the cars remained upright, while five were on their side.

The sheriff’s office said at least two of the cars were carrying liquified propane and butane gas, but none had spilled or leaked from the train cars.

According to the new release, the area where the train derailed is rural, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Man found dead in Sawyer County motorcycle crash
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Road construction
Multiple traffic changes around Northland start Monday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident

Latest News

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
One dead in car crash near Ely
NAHL announces new streaming program
This Lark Of Duluth replica was damaged in a test flight in 2013,
Holding On To History: Highlights of 110 years of Northland air shows
Holding on to History: Duluth Airshows