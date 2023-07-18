Severe storms possible tomorrow, dry and warmer afterwards

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies with increasing clouds into tonight. There will be a slight chance of showers through the early evening. Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. Lows will be in the mid-50′s.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: We have an active day on Wednesday. We will start with some showers and a slight chance of isolated thunder between 4-9am. We will then see a break in the action through 2pm. After 2pm we will see more showers and thunderstorms developing, some of which could be severe. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. However, there will also be a chance of an isolated tornado. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with westerly winds. Stay tuned for severe weather updates!

Wednesday (KBJR WX)

Storm Outlook (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies. There will be a chance of showers in the morning, but should be dry the rest of the day. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with breezy northerly winds.

Thursday (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers popping up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.