One dead in car crash near Ely

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person is dead after a car crash Monday evening.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office said 27-year-old William Orion Lloyd is dead after he veered off the road Monday evening and struck a power pole.

Lloyd was traveling eastbound near the 2100 block Grant McMahan Boulevard when he went into the northside ditch and hit a power pole.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Morse Fire and First Responders, Ely Police Department, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 5:40 p.m.

Lloyd was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

