NAHL annouces new streaming platform

The announcement means fans will be able to stream every Minnesota Wilderness game
Minnesota Wilderness
Minnesota Wilderness(KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Kevin Moore
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The North American Hockey League is giving fans another way to watch their favorite hockey teams.

On Monday the league announced NAHLTV is the new destination to watch exclusive streaming content for the NAHL, NA3HL, and NAPHL.

As part of the NAHL, the Minnesota Wilderness will be one of the teams broadcasted on the streaming service.

The platform will include all live games (pre-season, regular season, and playoffs), Showcase, Top Prospects, All-Star, and special event games across the three leagues.

NAHLTV has also been named the host of the 2024 NAHL and NA3HL draft.

More details including subscription-based plans and pricing will be announced in August.

