Meet in the Park celebration returns to Harrison Park

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of local families headed to Harrison Park in West Duluth for the annual Meet in the Park celebration.

The Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative hosted the event that was held on July 17.

Organizers say the gathering promotes individual and community health by providing an opportunity to get to know their neighbors and learn about local resources.

Attendees got to take part in many fun activities including a bounce house, climbing wall, arts and crafts, and more.

One organizer, Jodi Broadwell says Meet in the Park gives people in the area a chance to participate in an entire afternoon of fun without having to worry about the cost.

“There’s not a lot of free opportunities for big free community celebrations, so I think that it means a lot to Lincoln Parkers to have a nice event where everything is free,” said Broadwell.

Broadwell also mentioned it’s possible to put on these events due in part to generous donations.

