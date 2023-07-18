Mainly dry today, showers and storms for Wednesday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: For our Tuesday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. Through the day stray shower is not completely out of the question, but most will likely remain dry all across the Northland. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with southeast winds 5-10mph keeping the North Shore a bit cooler. Clouds will increase as we head towards tonight and a round of showers and storms could move through mainly after midnight and through the early morning hours of Wednesday. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 40s and 50s for most.

Wednesday: For our Wednesday as a low pressure system passes through the region that will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms through much of the day. Right now, there is small chance of an isolated severe storm in the late afternoon and early evening, so stay tuned for updates. Rain totals of up to an inch could be possible where storms and downpours do set up.

Thursday: Thursday features cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overhead and lesser chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s with northerly winds in place between 10-15 MPH.

