Hermantown’s Peyton Menzel commits to UMD
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another Hermantown Hawk has announced their commitment to play at the collegiate level.
Upcoming senior Peyton Menzel announced his commitment to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.
Last season, the wide receiver had 40 receptions, seven touchdowns, and 579 yards.
Menzel had 687 all-purpose yards the same year.
During the 2022 season, the Hawks had a record of 6-3.
The team fell to North Branch by eight points in the section semi-finals.
