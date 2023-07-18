Hermantown’s Peyton Menzel commits to UMD

#14 Peyton Menzel commits to UMD
#14 Peyton Menzel commits to UMD
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another Hermantown Hawk has announced their commitment to play at the collegiate level.

Upcoming senior Peyton Menzel announced his commitment to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

Last season, the wide receiver had 40 receptions, seven touchdowns, and 579 yards.

Menzel had 687 all-purpose yards the same year.

During the 2022 season, the Hawks had a record of 6-3.

The team fell to North Branch by eight points in the section semi-finals.

