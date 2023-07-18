Grand Portage Band announces new marine search, rescue program to serve North Shore

GRAND PORTAGE, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Tribal Band teamed up with a Northland county to serve the North Shore after a long-standing Coast Guard Station closed.

The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced a partnership with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for the creation of a new marine search and rescue program.

This comes after the Grand Marais Coast Guard Station was permanently shut down Labor Day 2022 after officials said it is not needed nearly as much as it once was.

Those opposed to the station closing believed the reason for the decline was due to the Coast Guards’ presence making sure everyone was safe by doing inspections so people had the proper equipment.

Budget concerns were also an issue for the station.

However, there had been multiple drownings this year alone, including two teenagers who were cliff-jumping in Silver Bay.

Officials say the new program will reduce the risk of loss and death in the region’s tourist-heavy waters including Grand Portage, Grand Marais, Tifte, and Schroeder on Lake Superior’s North Shore.

With the Coast Guard closing, the on-water first responder responsibilities were left to the Grand Portage Band and the Sheriff’s Office.

The station’s former territory is now divided between the Coast Guard Stations in Bayfield and Duluth, more than 100 miles away.

Both organizations were not properly equipped or staffed to take on these new responsibilities, which required specialized equipment and training.

In the last year, the Grand Portage Band says they have responded to numerous calls to rescue visitors to the area who were underprepared for or had underestimated Lake Superior’s open waters.

The Band has been performing search and rescues that typically would have been carried out by the Coast Guard using existing Band equipment and resources.

Now the new partnership between the Grand Portage Band and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office will be the first Tribal Band and County partnership in the country.

“This first-in-the-nation partnership between a Tribal Band and County will provide needed coast guard services to the North Shore region. We hope these services will save lives, as just a few weeks ago two teenagers died after cliff jumping into Lake Superior,” said Grand Portage Band Tribal Chair and former Cook County Commissioner Bobby Deschampe.

Leaders of the Grand Portage Band stated they secured funding for two search and rescue boats, staffing, and training through a bill signed into law during the 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session.

The legislation was chief authored by Senator Grant Hauschild of Hermantown and Representative Heather Keeler of Moorhead.

It is expected to be fully operational in the next month.

