Governor Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Sgt. Jake Wallin

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After tragedy struck Fargo last weekend, Governor Walz is ordering all flags at half-staff.

All U.S. flags and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff immediately at all state buildings until sunset on Saturday, July 22.

The order was made to honor Sergeant Jake Wallin who was killed in the line of duty as a Fargo Police Officer on Friday.

Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department.

He dedicated five years and seven months of service to the Minnesota National Guard in the 1-151 Field Artillery Battalion.

Wallin served on the FPD for three months.

“With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community,” says Walz.

Wallin’s funeral will be held this Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, MN.

A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.

