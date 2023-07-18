Governor Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Sgt. Jake Wallin

All U.S. flags and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff immediately
A U.S. flag at half staff.
A U.S. flag at half staff.(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After tragedy struck Fargo last weekend, Governor Walz is ordering all flags at half-staff.

All U.S. flags and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff immediately at all state buildings until sunset on Saturday, July 22.

The order was made to honor Sergeant Jake Wallin who was killed in the line of duty as a Fargo Police Officer on Friday.

Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department.

He dedicated five years and seven months of service to the Minnesota National Guard in the 1-151 Field Artillery Battalion.

Wallin served on the FPD for three months.

“With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community,” says Walz.

Wallin’s funeral will be held this Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, MN.

A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
One dead in car crash near Ely
Generic image of crash scene
Man found dead in Sawyer County motorcycle crash
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Road construction
Multiple traffic changes around Northland start Monday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Harrison Park welcomes community to annual 'Meet in the Park' event
Wind Monday afternoon churned up high waves on Lake Superior at Presque Isle.
Grand Portage Band announces new marine search, rescue program to serve North Shore
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend