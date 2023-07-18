Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend

In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin(Fargo Police Department)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

Wallin’s funeral will be held this Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, MN. A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Wallin’s family is asking for donations to the Soldier’s 6 at Soldiers6.com.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also directed all government agencies across the states to fly their flags at half-staff today through sunset on Saturday in honor of Officer Jake Wallin.

You can read Officer Wallin’s Obituary here.

How To Help
Lend A Hand Up Community Crisis Fund
GoFundMe for Andrew Dotas
GoFundMe for Tyler Hawes
Local Business Making FPD Decals
The Leadership Care Fund

