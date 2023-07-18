Duluth FC shocked after first loss comes in conference championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth BlueGreens were shocked as Med City handed them their first loss in the conference championship.

Duluth was unbeaten heading into the game but Med City didn’t lose to the BlueGreens when they faced each other on June 28.

The two teams tied 1-1 in Rochester and now were matched up with a chance to go to the regionals.

The two teams went the full 120 minutes and more as Med City moved on, winning 2-1.

During the game, Duluth was charged with 11 yellow cards and three red cards.

In a hard-fought win-or-go-home game head coach Seam Morgan was perplexed that a team with 18 yellow cards through the season received 11 in just one game.

“I still can’t quite believe what happened... but for us to have a lot of these factors, whether that’s officiating or yellow cards or whatever it may be, it doesn’t really jive with what we’ve been all year, but like you mentioned you’d be hard pressed to find a game where we had more than 3 yellow cards and I believe we’ve only really had one or two reds in the last three years,” said Morgan.

“For that to happen in a game of this magnitude and the game wasn’t particularly dirty or aggressive or anything like that, it was pretty fair. It just takes away from it, for me the game was ruined after 20 minutes.”

Duluth FC will have one final game as they play in the Minnesota Super Cup on July 18.

They will face the Minneapolis City Soccer Club Crows at Edor Nelson Field on the Augsburg University campus at 7 p.m.

