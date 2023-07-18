City by City: Great Lakes, Hoyt Lakes, Ironwood

Great Lakes Region- Photographers have until 11:59 p.m. on July 21 to submit their work for the 8th annual photo contest for the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The top 12 photos will be featured in the 2024 calendar. Detroit District Great Lakes projects include the Soo Locks, Canal Park and other piers and harbors located in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. The Soo Locks Visitors Center Association will also be awarded the top three photographers a plaque with their photo. Voting will begin on Facebook on July 25 and polls will close on August 4.

Hoyt Lakes, MN- Donald Belange was named the 2022 Volunteer Firearms Safety Instructor of the Year by the Minnesota DNR. He has been an instructor for 23 years and has taught two to four classes a year in that time, certifying more than 500 students. He also was instrumental in bringing archery to the local schools and still helps coach the high school clay target team.

Ironwood, MI- The city is raising money for a potential new playground. A private donor recently gave the city $50,000 to build a playground at Hiawatha Park. The city has also applied for a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for matching up to an additional $50,000. Community donations must reach that goal to be matched.

