Barnum family in need after losing home in fire

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A family who lost everything in a house fire is in need.

Adam and Laura Mangan’s home was lost in a fire on July 8.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, while working on the yard Laura looked up to see smoke and flames coming from the home.

She then screamed for her husband Adam and ran inside to grab their son Hunter who was taking a nap in his crib.

According to the page, when Laura tried to exit the home the door was engulfed in flames.

She pushed Hunter to her chest and ran through the flames through the doorway.

Laura sustained burns on her shoulders and back.

The flames also singed her and Hunter’s hair.

The whole family was able to get out including their two dogs, Duke and Grace.

However, the home and all of their belongings are a total loss.

“We are grateful for all of the love and support and for the quick response of the firefighters, ambulance, and medical staff and for the friends and family that have reached out and offered support after this traumatizing event,” says Tara Helms, organizer of the GoFundMe page. “Please join us in helping this family get back on their feet. These funds will go towards expenses not covered by insurance.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

