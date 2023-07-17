WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

