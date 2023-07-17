Pineapple in Pepsi? Tropical drink makes a return as a Little Caesars exclusive

Pepsi Pineapple is making a return exclusively to Little Caesars.
Pepsi Pineapple is making a return exclusively to Little Caesars.(Little Caesars, Pepsi)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not has been a controversial conversation for a long time. Now, the tropical fruit is making a return as an unusual ingredient in something else: Pepsi.

Pepsi is partnering with Little Caesars to bring back a tropical drink combination with pineapple flavored Pepsi.

Starting July 17 and for a limited time only, customers at Little Caesars can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16 ounce Pepsi pineapple drink and a large two-topping thin crust pizza when bought online for $9.99.

Little Caesars said it is bringing all pineapple lovers together, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping.

“The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both,” the pizza chain said in a release.

Pepsi Pineapple made its debut in 2020 for a limited time. The drink is now available exclusively at Little Caesars where customers can get it in a 16-ounce can.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was immediately tended to by emergency personnel.
Airshow parachutist airlifted to hospital after landing accident in stable condition
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
The Wednesday and Thursday rain chance could deliver a third to a full inch of rain.
Dry weather for Monday and Tuesday should change to rain by mid-week

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
FILE- In this June 8, 2018, file photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house, in...
Minnesota Realtors releases June housing report, shows upswing
Holding On To History: Highlights of a century-plus of Northland air shows
MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth
MNA: Essentia nurses to picket Friday amid staffing concerns
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved