OSHA investigating MSOP in Moose Lake

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota OSHA is investigating the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) Facility in Moose Lake.

People are ordered to stay at MSOP because they have been found to have a “sexually psychopathic personality,” or be a “sexually dangerous person,” or both.

The OSHA investigation was triggered when an “employee was struck by a client” and the guard received “serious” injuries.

Those that are ordered to stay at the facility are referred to as “clients”.

OSHA has not commented on open investigations, but the investigation was triggered by an incident that occurred on May 1.

That is the same day client Nicholas Aron-Jones attacked a guard.

Aron-Jones was sentenced Monday to over 18 years in prison.

He plead guilty to an attempted murder charge on May 22.

