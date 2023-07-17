Northlanders celebrate Lake Superior Day at Barker’s Island

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The annual Lake Superior Day festivities kicked off Sunday morning.

The 6th annual Paddle for the People paddleboard race took participants around Barkers Island.

That was followed by family activities, paddleboard demonstrations, live music, raffles, and learning opportunities all in celebration of Lake Superior.

“This is a day full of synergy,” said Luciana Ranelli, Education Coordinator of the Lake Superior Research Reserve. “Seeing that shared value among the planners and all the people who are teaching people and all the people who want to come, it just feels really rich.”

Community members could also attend a cleanup event at Wisconsin Point, where groups would remove the invasive spotted knapweed from the Lake Superior shore.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.