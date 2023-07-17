Northlanders celebrate Lake Superior Day at Barker’s Island

Northlanders celebrate Lake Superior Day at Barker’s Island
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The annual Lake Superior Day festivities kicked off Sunday morning.

The 6th annual Paddle for the People paddleboard race took participants around Barkers Island.

That was followed by family activities, paddleboard demonstrations, live music, raffles, and learning opportunities all in celebration of Lake Superior.

“This is a day full of synergy,” said Luciana Ranelli, Education Coordinator of the Lake Superior Research Reserve. “Seeing that shared value among the planners and all the people who are teaching people and all the people who want to come, it just feels really rich.”

Community members could also attend a cleanup event at Wisconsin Point, where groups would remove the invasive spotted knapweed from the Lake Superior shore.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was immediately tended to by emergency personnel.
UPDATE: Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident in stable condition
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Second worker files whistleblower lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Second whistleblower files lawsuit against Lake Superior College
The Wednesday and Thursday rain chance could deliver a third to a full inch of rain.
Dry weather for Monday and Tuesday should change to rain by mid-week

Latest News

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen performing at Ursa Minor Brewing
Cook County Sheriff performing music around the Northland
Northlanders celebrate Lake Superior Day at Barker’s Island
Cook County Sheriff performing music around the Northland
The event was presented by the American Kennel Club.
Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show at the DECC