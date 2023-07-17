Multiple traffic changes around Northland start Monday
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Traffic advisories are popping up all around the Northland this week.
Embarrass:
- Starts Monday, July 17.
- MnDOT will be installing a four-way stop at the intersection of Highway 135 and County Highway 21.
- Changing traffic control at this intersection from two to four-way stops will increase safety. New signs and pavement markings will be installed on Highway 135. Stop signs already exist on County Highway 21, and new signage will be placed on all approaches to the intersection warning drivers of the change.
- Motorists should use caution when driving through the intersection during the changeover process.
Independence:
- Starts Monday, July 17.
- MnDOT will be installing permanent pavement markings on Highway 53 near Independence.
- This work follows 15 miles of chip sealing on both the northbound and southbound lanes.
- Motorists should expect lane closures during work operations.
- Expected to last for approximately two weeks.
Balkan Township:
- Starts Monday, July 17.
- MnDOT will begin a districtwide culvert repair and replacement project with work on Highway 73 north of Balkan Township.
- Crews will construct a temporary bypass for traffic to be switched onto during the culvert work.
- Motorists can expect lane shifts, shoulder closures, and flagging operations.
- Work will last for approximately two weeks before changing locations.
Duluth:
- Starts Monday, July 17.
- Third Street will be closed from First Avenue East to Lake Avenue, not including the Lake Avenue intersection.
- This closure will remain until the larger Third Street project begins, which is tentatively scheduled for July 31st. Once the larger projects begin, the Lake Avenue intersection will also close.
Twin Ports Interchange Project:
- Starts Thursday, July 20.
- MnDOT crews will close I-35 in both directions beginning at 9 p.m.
- Northbound traffic will detour following the Highway 2 Bong Bridge into Superior, then I-535 back into Duluth.
- Southbound traffic will exit at 5th Avenue West and Lake Avenue to follow city streets.
- This closure is needed for crews to pour the bridge deck over I-35 for the project.
- I-35 will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21.
Hibbing:
- Starts Thursday, July 20.
- MnDOT will be starting additional bridge construction work on Highway 73 south of Hibbing.
- Work is currently taking place over the West Swan River bridge with traffic detoured. A second closure will be required just north of County Road 18 to replace a deteriorating metal culvert with a concrete box culvert.
- The highway will be fully closed at both locations. The detour route takes Highway 169 to Highway 65 to County Road 18. A local traffic detour will take County Road 16 to access locations between the two closures.
- Work is expected to last until early September.
