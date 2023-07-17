Minnesota Realtors releases June housing report, shows upswing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new report by Minnesota Realtors reveals that despite several year-over-year decreases across key housing market indicators in June, sales activity showed signs of warming up.

Throughout the state, closed sales decreased 17.4% compared to June of the previous year, settling at 7,776.

However, closed sales surged by 1,916 homes versus May of this year, which officials say shows continued demand and competition for appealing properties in some areas to start the summer.

The report shows days on the market jumped 20.8% to 29 days versus June 2022, but that mark is down five days on average from May, indicating ongoing competition given the chronic inventory shortage.

The number of homes available for sale also saw a decrease of 9.3%, settling at 12,067.

But the month’s supply of inventory has steadily improved during each month of this year, climbing to 2.2 months’ supply in June.

It is stated sellers continued to receive over 100% asking price on average, reinforcing the large demand and competitive nature of the market.

“We were encouraged by the increase in market activity last month,” said Emily Green, President of Minnesota Realtors. “Prospective buyers adjusted to the higher mortgage rates and demand remained strong. We witnessed healthy competition for properties, with multiple offers in some areas. Although the state has a way to go in terms of achieving a truly balanced market, the inventory uptick during June was a welcome sight. We expect prices to stabilize as we enter the second half of the year and could see pockets of activity into the fall season across Minnesota.”

June Year-Over-Year Summary (Statewide):

Closed sales decreased by 17.4% to 7,776.

Median sales price increased by 1.4% to $350,000.

Average sales price increased by 0.9% to $405,952.

New listings decreased by 15.3% to 9,822.

Pending sales decreased by 10.2% to 7,345.

Days on the market increased by 20.8% to 29.

Homes for sale decreased by 9.3% to 12,067.

June Year-Over-Year Summary (Arrowhead Region):

Closed sales decreased by 22.4% to 432.

Median sales price increased by 11.5% to $276,000.

New listings decreased by 5.7% to 695.

Pending sales decreased by 12.6% to 464.

Days on the market increased by 20% to 36.

June Year-Over-Year Summary (St. Louis County):

Closed sales decreased by 7.1% to 13.

Median sales price increased by 5.2% to $463,200.

New listings decreased by 23.8% to 16.

Pending sales increased by 33.3 % to 12.

Days on the market decreased by 13.3% to 13.

In June, closed sales declined in 11 out of 13 regions compared to a year ago, bringing Minnesota’s average number of closed home sales down 17.4% year-over-year.

The Upper MN Valley region showed a strong increase of 20%, and the Northwest followed, with its closed sales improved by nearly 15% when compared to last June. The largest declines were reported in North Central at 23.1%, Arrowhead at 22.4, and East Central at 22.3%.

You can find more region and county reports here.

