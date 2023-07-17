Midweek rain may try to dent the drought
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have a chance of some scattered rain showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will have partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with winds out of the northwest 3-6mph.
TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A stray shower is not impossible, but we will likely remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph keeping the North Shore a bit cooler.
WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see a weak low pass through the region and bring a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be a small chance of an isolated severe storm in the late afternoon/early evening, so stay tuned for updates. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with northerly winds.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.