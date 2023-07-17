Man found dead in Sawyer County motorcycle crash

WEIRGOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man is dead after apparently losing control of his motorcycle in Sawyer County.

On Sunday, July 16 at 1:53 p.m. the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 48 in Weirgor.

Authorities say the crash occurred approximately one mile west of the Village of Exeland near the intersection of Canaday Road.

David L. Hamilton, 53, of Ladysmith, WI was found dead on scene.

He was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office stated it appeared Hamilton was traveling eastbound on Highway 48 when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch where he came to a stop in a tall grassy area.

It is unknown when the crash actually happened.

More information will be released after further investigation.

