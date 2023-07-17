Mainly dry start to the week, more showers and storms mid-week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Monday we will be looking at partly sunny skies overhead with cooler temperatures with most stuck in the 60s for daytime highs. There is the opportunity for a few spotty showers here and there. If you do see any of those showers, they will be fairly light, and will not produce much in terms of accumulation. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 50s.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Skies will clear for Tuesday as we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s for most across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Clouds will begin to fill in again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Through Wednesday, there will be the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, there is the threat of some isolated severe storms, but we will keep an eye on this as we get closer. Rainfall amounts look to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms and downpours. Temperatures are again warmer in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.

