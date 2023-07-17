Horse trapped in collapsed barn rescued by firefighters

A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.(Dickson County Emergency Management)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – Crews in Tennessee gathered to help save a horse that became trapped in a collapsed barn over the weekend.

The Dickson County Emergency Management said the horse, named Cody, was found standing in a small space within the collapsed structure.

Firefighters used struts and lifters to stabilize the structure so rescuers could remove pieces of the barn and get through to the horse.

A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.(Dickson County Emergency Management)

Once crews were able to get to Cody, two rescuers helped him out of the ruined structure and into the nearby field where medical staff could check him for injuries.

Officials said Cody was rewarded with an apple for being patient with the rescue crews as they worked to save him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was immediately tended to by emergency personnel.
Airshow parachutist airlifted to hospital after landing accident in stable condition
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
The Wednesday and Thursday rain chance could deliver a third to a full inch of rain.
Dry weather for Monday and Tuesday should change to rain by mid-week

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
Man found dead in Sawyer County motorcycle crash
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot
Nicolas Aron-Jones
Maximum sentence for attack of MSOP employee
File - The child was taken to a hospital in Chicago with injuries including multiple facial...
Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival
MSOP Moose Lake Facility
OSHA investigating MSOP in Moose Lake