Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show at the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On July 16, the Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show wrapped up after four days of judging.

Dogs and handlers from throughout the region visited Duluth to participate.

For many at the dog show, the competition is a family affair.

“My mom started a long time ago, and I started a couple of years ago,” said Hunter Olson, a young dog handler at the show.

Olson has grown up on the dog show circuit, traveling with his mom, a dog handler.

He expressed interest at an early age, and now, he’s old enough to compete.

Olson and his dog, Player, won best in breed on both Friday and Sunday.

When a dog wins best in breed, they move on to a second round of judging, competing in one of seven groups: Hound Group, Herding Group, Working Group, Sporting Group, non-sporting Group, Toy Group, Terrier Group.

“All of the veteran dog showers and handlers are really welcoming,” said Maddie Poppke, who entered her first show less than one year ago. “It can be intimidating, its much less so when you have fabulous people to work with.”

The Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is one of over 20,000 events presented by the American Kennel Club.

Each dog is judged based on how they compare to the breed’s AKC standard, not how the dog compares directly to the others in the ring.

