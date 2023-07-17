Cook County Sheriff performing music around the Northland

Cook County Sheriff performing music around the Northland
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Making a full-time living as a musician is a dream for many people, and a reality for just a few.

Many musicians have traditional careers to supplement their performing work.

But one musician performing Ursa Minor Brewing Sunday in Duluth balances his singing gigs with an unusually powerful job.

Wearing a T-shirt, sunglasses, and a backward baseball cap Pat Eliasen may look like many singers we see performing at bars and restaurants.

However, when he’s not strumming his guitar, his uniform is a little different.

It’s often an actual uniform, he’s the Sheriff of Cook County.

Eliasen has been performing for around 40 years.

He said playing music helps him decompress from a sometimes stressful career.

“After a tough day you can just sit down with your guitar, down in the basement, you’re by yourself and you can just play,” said Sheriff Eliasen. “It’s a great way just to take a mental break from everything else that’s going on.”

Eliasen will be performing at various venues across the region throughout the summer.

In addition to his solo gigs, he plays with a band up in Grand Marais called Mysterious Ways.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was immediately tended to by emergency personnel.
UPDATE: Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident in stable condition
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Second worker files whistleblower lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Second whistleblower files lawsuit against Lake Superior College
The Wednesday and Thursday rain chance could deliver a third to a full inch of rain.
Dry weather for Monday and Tuesday should change to rain by mid-week

Latest News

Northlanders celebrate Lake Superior Day at Barker’s Island
Cook County Sheriff performing music around the Northland
The event was presented by the American Kennel Club.
Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show at the DECC
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident
Speed and Precision: Duluth Airshow’s medical teams jump to work during parachuting accident