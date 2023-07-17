Cook County Sheriff performing music around the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Making a full-time living as a musician is a dream for many people, and a reality for just a few.

Many musicians have traditional careers to supplement their performing work.

But one musician performing Ursa Minor Brewing Sunday in Duluth balances his singing gigs with an unusually powerful job.

Wearing a T-shirt, sunglasses, and a backward baseball cap Pat Eliasen may look like many singers we see performing at bars and restaurants.

However, when he’s not strumming his guitar, his uniform is a little different.

It’s often an actual uniform, he’s the Sheriff of Cook County.

Eliasen has been performing for around 40 years.

He said playing music helps him decompress from a sometimes stressful career.

“After a tough day you can just sit down with your guitar, down in the basement, you’re by yourself and you can just play,” said Sheriff Eliasen. “It’s a great way just to take a mental break from everything else that’s going on.”

Eliasen will be performing at various venues across the region throughout the summer.

In addition to his solo gigs, he plays with a band up in Grand Marais called Mysterious Ways.

