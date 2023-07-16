Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A family canoeing on the Nemadji River made a horrifying discovery Saturday.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating human remains were found from a family who was canoeing on the Nemadji River around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the human remains were located on the Nemadji River, southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Hwy 23 intersection.

Deputies from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with Carlton and Wrenshall Fire & Rescue staff and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Crews were able to navigate the wooded terrain and ultimately locate the suspected human remains along the bank of the Nemadji River with the help of the original 911 caller.

The body was recovered and turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for additional investigation and positive ID.

The name of the person recovered will be released upon positive identification and the notification of the deceased’s next of kin.

Authorities are investigating the matter.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.