Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday

Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday
Family discovers human remains on Nemadji River while canoeing Saturday(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A family canoeing on the Nemadji River made a horrifying discovery Saturday.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating human remains were found from a family who was canoeing on the Nemadji River around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the human remains were located on the Nemadji River, southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Hwy 23 intersection.

Deputies from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with Carlton and Wrenshall Fire & Rescue staff and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Crews were able to navigate the wooded terrain and ultimately locate the suspected human remains along the bank of the Nemadji River with the help of the original 911 caller.

The body was recovered and turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for additional investigation and positive ID.

The name of the person recovered will be released upon positive identification and the notification of the deceased’s next of kin.

Authorities are investigating the matter.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was immediately tended to by emergency personnel.
Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Second worker files whistleblower lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Second whistleblower files lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Air Quality alerts have returned
Sunday rain should be light, better shot possible midweek
Teamsters 346 members plan to strike Saturday morning.
Grand Rapids Blandin Paper employees vote to strike, mill to stop production

Latest News

Air Quality alerts have returned
Sunday rain should be light, better shot possible midweek
The Superior Public Library played a key role in the city's festivities.
715 Day celebrates the people and businesses of Superior
The Airshow takes place from July 15-16 of 2023.
Duluth Airshow kicks off Saturday
The strike has halted all production at the Grand Rapids mill.
Employees strike outside of Blandin Paper following union vote