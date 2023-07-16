Employees strike outside of Blandin Paper following union vote

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - UPM Blandin Paper hourly employees walked off the job on July 15 at 6 a.m.

Members of the Teamsters Local 346 called to strike after two weeks of contract negotiations, which union officials said was stopped by company leaders.

The strike had halted all production at the mill.

Following the walkout, employees gathered outside of the the Blandin Paper Company building.

“We are looking for a change,” said Shaun Wright, a coder operator at UPM Blandin Paper. “We want better staffing so we don’t have guys working extra shifts every week.”

Employees say they will stay out as long as necessary until their voices are heard by Blandin.

“They have done nothing but go backwards here for many many years. There has always been some dark cloud over them when they negotiate,” said Teamsters Local 346 President Jeff Oveson.

As workers picketed, the community found ways to show their support.

“It’s constant honking out here, and a lot of calls from other unions,” said Oveson. “It has been really heartwarming the way people have been stopping and taking care of our members.”

The Grand Rapids mill employs 166 workers, churning out 230 thousand metic tons of lightweight coated magazine printing papers annually.

In a statement to Northern News Now, Blandin says it is committed to engaging in the negotiation process with the union, and they’re hopeful both sides can move forward and reach an agreement.

