Duluth Airshow kicks off Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On July 15, the Duluth Airshow opened its gates for a weekend of entertainment.

Thousands were in attendance, including many young people who aspire to be aviators.

Airshow president Ryan Kern said inspiring the next generation of pilots is a big part of the airshow’s mission.

According to Kern, these events allow young people to learn about airplanes first-hand.

Saturday’s show included demonstrations by the Blue Angels and many more.

During a performance by the Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team, a member of the team was involved in a landing accident.

The Duluth Airshow will continue through July 16.

