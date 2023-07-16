Duluth Airshow kicks off Saturday

The Airshow takes place from July 15-16 of 2023.
The Airshow takes place from July 15-16 of 2023.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On July 15, the Duluth Airshow opened its gates for a weekend of entertainment.

Thousands were in attendance, including many young people who aspire to be aviators.

Airshow president Ryan Kern said inspiring the next generation of pilots is a big part of the airshow’s mission.

According to Kern, these events allow young people to learn about airplanes first-hand.

Saturday’s show included demonstrations by the Blue Angels and many more.

During a performance by the Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team, a member of the team was involved in a landing accident.

The Duluth Airshow will continue through July 16.

To read more about the event, visit the Duluth Airshow website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident
BREAKING: Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned
Second worker files whistleblower lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Second whistleblower files lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Michael Baker
Duluth Central High School graduate and music legend Michael Baker passes away
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels

Latest News

The strike has halted all production at the Grand Rapids mill.
Employees strike outside of Blandin Paper following union vote
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson July 15
BREAKING: Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident
BREAKING: Airshow parachuter airlifted to hospital after landing accident
Air Quality alerts have returned
Slight storm chance through Sunday, cooler start to next week