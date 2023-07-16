715 Day celebrates the people and businesses of Superior

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday, the City of Superior hosted its first ever 715 Day.

A variety of local businesses are participated in the event by offering discounts, live music and more in honor of Superior’s new holiday.

The event is named for the city’s area code and is meant to highlight what makes Superior unique.

The Superior Public Library played a prominent role in the festivities, hosting a free yoga class, a raffle, and a game of city-wide bingo.

According to Library Programs and Partnerships Manager Lesliy Mahle, the 715 Day is an exciting new way to celebrate Superior.

“We celebrate the city, we celebrate our residents, our local businesses, the things that make our community unique and special,” said Mahle.

Many visitors to the library picked up bingo boards and marked off spaces by stopping by Superior businesses and stakeholders.

Completed bingo boards must be turned in to the Superior Tourist Information Center by July 22 for a chance to win prizes.

715 Day concluded with a grand finale at the historic Carnegie Library.

The event was sponsored by the Superior Development Association and the city’s tourism campaign, Gotta Be Superior.

