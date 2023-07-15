Trail by Trail: Pengilly, Ely, Carlton

In June, a six-loop mountain bike trail was officially completed at Hidden Valley Recreation Area.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pengilly, MN- The Run-A-Muck ATV Club hosts their Duck Chuck competition yearly, raising money for a local charity. The third annual event raised a record-setting $9,200 for the Angel Fund. The Angel Fund has been experiencing an increase in requests and so far this year they’ve given more than $60,000 to 134 people in need. The club wanted to thank everyone who helped with and attended the event. The next event is Fall Fest in September where they’ll be raising money to continue their work creating connection trails for towns on the Iron Range.

Ely, MN- In June, a six-loop mountain bike trail was officially completed at Hidden Valley Recreation Area. The system is 9.1 miles of single track. The all-season track will also be open for fat tire biking in the winter. The IRRRB helped fund the project. The trail is a part of the growing mountain biking scene in Ely, which includes Team Borealis, the new club team for Ely Public Schools. Hidden Valley Recreation Area is located on the city’s east end and is also home to hiking and cross-country skiing trails.

Carlton County, MN- Class 1 Trails are open at Nemadji State Forest. The South Metro ATV Club maintains the Fond du Lac trails in Carlton County. They recently assisted the Washington-Ramsey County Wheelers with getting the trails at Nemadji State Forest open. The trails are unique as they are pretty narrow and are maintained by clubs and the DNR together. The two clubs are also working with the Carlton County Riders and Twig Area Trail Riders to support trails across Carlton, St. Louis and Pine Counties.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

