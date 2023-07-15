Superior gears up for first ever 715 Day

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - July 15 is an average summer day to most people, but in Superior, it’s cause for celebration.

The date, 7/15, matches up with Superior’s area code and gives the city a holiday known as 715 Day.

Superior’s new tourism campaign Gotta Be Superior and The Development Association came together to sponsor the event.

There will be events and fun things to do all day at select businesses and other locations around the community.

The day concludes with officials lighting the outside of the Carnegie Library along with live music until 10 p.m.

For a complete list of specials and promotions you can head to the Gotta Be Superior Instagram page.

