Slight storm chance through Sunday, cooler start to next week

WEATHER STORY: The bad air from north of the border is back. On Sunday, central Minnesota, Wisconsin and the U.P. will be covered by an Air Quality Alert. Showers and thunderstorms may fire up Saturday night around the region. The chance for those storms to last through Sunday is 50%. If we are lucky, we could get a tenth to quarter inch of rain. Temperatures start the week ahead on a cooler note but will finish on one that is warmer.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The shower and storm chance is 40% for the region overnight. Low temperatures will run 45 to 53 degrees. The wind will be WNW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds will thicken up and a 50% chance for more showers and storms will come across between mainly 10 AM and 3 PM. The afternoon high temps will run from 60-66 in northern Minnesota. They’ll go 68-73 for the rest of the region. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The tail end of the low should leave very early in the morning and set Monday up to be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 50. The high temp will be 71. The normal is near 78. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Temperatures will be cooler than normal from Sunday to Thursday. Next Friday and Saturday will be warmer than normal. Rain chances will be here Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, it will be dry and sunny.

The week ahead starts cool but finishes warm. (KBJR)

