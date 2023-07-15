Northland Reps Stauber, Tiffany vote to cut off aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during joint press conference with Canada's...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)(Efrem Lukatsky | AP)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Northern News Now) - The Northland’s two Congressmen are among 70 republicans who voted to end aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The vote Thursday night involved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act.

There were several amendments advanced by the right-leaning freedom caucus that passed as part of the bill.

They would cut funding for diversity programs, transgender care and abortion services for members of the military.

In addition to all that, Thursday night, conservative Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to the bill aimed at ending all security assistance to Ukraine.

It was voted down by members of both parties, but 70 republicans voted in favor, including Representative Tom Tiffany and Representative Pete Stauber.

We reached out for statements from both.

Here’s what Rep. Tiffany had to say about his vote:

“America cannot continue to finance an opened-ended European conflict that is depleting our munitions stockpiles and our treasury here at home while encouraging Communist Chinese aggression around the world. Europe should take the lead in encouraging a peaceful resolution.”

Here’s what Rep. Stauber had to say about his vote:

“My vote was to address this Administration’s lack of transparency and accountability. There are billions and billions of American taxpayer money and military equipment currently unaccounted for with no strategic plan to end the conflict.”

