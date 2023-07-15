Corbin Burnes overcomes heat scare to fan 13 in the Brewers’ 1-0 victory over the Reds

A Milwaukee Brewers' hat is seen on the dugout steps during a baseball game against the...
A Milwaukee Brewers' hat is seen on the dugout steps during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Reds won 14-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night.

After his 10th strikeout, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. Burnes took several big gulps of water and spoke to the training staff. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning.

The game-time temperature was 91 degrees with the high humidity. Burnes (8-5) struck out 13 in six innings. He allowed only two hits and two walks to help the Brewers tie the Reds atop the NL Central standings.

Devin Williams closed for his 21st save. The teams faced each other for the fourth straight time, with the Brewers taking two of three from the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break.

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (5-6) allowed three hits through six innings.

Reds left fielder Spencer Steer threw out Joey Wiemer trying to score from second on William Contreras’ single for the final out in the third.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: 3B Brian Anderson was scratched from the lineup because of low-back discomfort. ... OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez (right forearm) is expected to return Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right hip stiffness) reached Level 3 of his core stability program, which allows him to begin throwing off a mound. LHP Nick Lodolo (left calf tendinosis) continues to throw. Lodolo and Greene are expected to return in August.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38) is scheduled to start Saturday against RHP Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.70).

