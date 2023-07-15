Grand Rapids Blandin Paper employees vote to strike, mill to stop production

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Blandin Paper employees in Grand Rapids will go on strike Saturday morning.

That comes after a vote by members of Teamsters Local 346 Friday evening.

According to Teamsters Local 346 President Jeff Oveson, members called a strike, effective 6:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

Oveson says the major issues leading to the strike are insufficient wages, a two-tier economic system in place for newer employees, staffing levels and supervision performing the work of union members.

In response to the vote, UPM Blandin released the following statement:

“Hourly workers at UPM Blandin Paper authorized a strike on Friday, July 14. Following this authorization, the strike will commence at 6 am on Saturday, July 15. As a result, production at the mill will cease for the time being. The Company is committed to engaging in the negotiation process with the Teamsters Local 346 membership. We remain hopeful that we can move forward and reach an agreement.”

According to UPM Blandin’s website, the Grand Rapids mill employs 230 workers, churning out 230,000 metric tons of lightweight coated magazine and catalog printing papers annually.

The mill was founded in 1901.

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern News Now for further updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.