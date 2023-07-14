Two Twin Cities natives win 52nd annual Park Point 5-Miler

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of competitors made their way over the lift bridge for the 52nd annual five-mile race.

The Park Point Five-Miler and two-mile walk were held on a beautiful Thursday evening to celebrate the region’s oldest road race.

Competitors will begin at the Park Point Beachhouse, then runners move down Minnesota Avenue before making it onto the footpath where they walk down to 24th Street to make a U-turn to head back to the finish line near the pavilion.

The first group kicked off at 6:30 p.m. with over six hundred participants taking in the views of Lake Superior.

For the men, Danny Docherty of St. Paul defended last year’s title by finishing just four seconds shy of the course record.

Docherty needed a cool down after the win and with Lake Superior right there he went for a celebratory dip.

“I felt like a sauna at the end of the race, so the best time to jump in is right after a run so, I had to get over there,” said first-place finisher Docherty, ”It feels good, I don’t know if anyone else has had the back-to-back, but it feels good to get that. It’s a great race up here that supports the young athlete’s foundation.”

Competing in her second Park Point five-miler Marit Ross-Sonnensyn was crowned champion in the women’s division after finishing fifth last year.

“It’s so much fun to see people we run with all across the State running races. Last year it was such a well-run event, sometimes it’s fun to do these smaller races,” said Twin Cities native Ross-Sonnensyn, “I come out to Grandma’s every summer, but the fact that this is a smaller race, but excellently organized is fun.”

