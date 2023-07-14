Showers and storms possible this afternoon, lingering into the weekend

Air Quality Alert
Air Quality Alert(KBJR WX)
By Kevin Bloemberg
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Minnesota through 3 pm on Saturday for wildfire smoke from Canada. It will be a warm one today with highs in the upper-70′s to lower-80′s. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening, otherwise we will be mostly sunny with some haze from the wildfire smoke. No severe weather is expected, but some stronger storms could produce gusty winds.

Today
Today(KBJR WX)
Today MN
Today MN(KBJR WX)
Today WI
Today WI(KBJR WX)

Saturday: Saturday will start off dry, but a few isolated, weak showers are possible in the afternoon. Otherwise mostly sunny but cooler, with highs in the upper-60′s to lower-70′s in Minnesota, and a few mid-70′s in Wisconsin. Skies could be a bit hazy from Canadian wildfire smoke through early afternoon, but improvement is expected throughout the day.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

Sunday: The low-pressure area over southern Canada will move right over us during the day on Sunday, bringing some widespread rain. It won’t rain all day, but it will be our best chance for precipitation in the near future. It will be a raw day with highs only in the low to mid-60′s for most of us, maybe a few low-70′s in our southernmost areas. The wind will also be fairly strong, 10-15 MPH from the northwest.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)
7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert James Cope
Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother
Generic Water
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake
MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Blue-green algae in Lake Superior. Credit: Chris Filstrup (2022)
Researchers warn of harmful algae blooms in Lake Superior

Latest News

Northern News Now Evening Forecast 07/13/2023
NORTHERN NEWS NOW
Warm Friday, chances for showers linger into the weekend
First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers and storms possible today, Chance lingers through the week
JULY 12, PM WEATHER