Showers and storms possible this afternoon, lingering into the weekend

Today: An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Minnesota through 3 pm on Saturday for wildfire smoke from Canada. It will be a warm one today with highs in the upper-70′s to lower-80′s. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening, otherwise we will be mostly sunny with some haze from the wildfire smoke. No severe weather is expected, but some stronger storms could produce gusty winds.

Today (KBJR WX)

Today MN (KBJR WX)

Today WI (KBJR WX)

Saturday: Saturday will start off dry, but a few isolated, weak showers are possible in the afternoon. Otherwise mostly sunny but cooler, with highs in the upper-60′s to lower-70′s in Minnesota, and a few mid-70′s in Wisconsin. Skies could be a bit hazy from Canadian wildfire smoke through early afternoon, but improvement is expected throughout the day.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

Sunday: The low-pressure area over southern Canada will move right over us during the day on Sunday, bringing some widespread rain. It won’t rain all day, but it will be our best chance for precipitation in the near future. It will be a raw day with highs only in the low to mid-60′s for most of us, maybe a few low-70′s in our southernmost areas. The wind will also be fairly strong, 10-15 MPH from the northwest.

Sunday (KBJR WX)

7-Day (KBJR WX)

